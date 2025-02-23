Aged 37, India captain Rohit Sharma probably has his best days behind him. The opening batter remains one of Team India's pillars, though a lot has been said and written about his future in the Test format. Though Rohit even returned to domestic cricket, to showcase his intention of extending his international career, many experts feel a big decision could unfold from the skipper as the ICC Champions Trophy concludes. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar holds a similar opinion, suggesting Rohit could say goodbye as the Champions Trophy concludes.

With the next mega even in ODI cricket - the 50-over World Cup - scheduled to be held in 2027, Rohit doesn't have much to look forward to if he doesn't see himself playing that edition. The Hitman quit T20I internationals after the T20 World Cup last year and hasn't particularly been on a purple patch since. Hence, Manjrekar feels Rohit could make a big announcement as the Champions Trophy concludes.

"I have a feeling (that) if he has decided, I mean, can Rohit Sharma be there for the 2027 Cricket World Cup? I don't think so, very unlikely. So, then, this could be, what you are suggesting, could be the final tournament," he said on ESPNCricinfo. "I'm expecting Rohit Sharma to go out there and he should be actually liberated not so much by this being his sort of swansong or whatever, just by the fact that so much of quality batting to come (from him)."

Rohit has been at his absolute best in the 50-over format, with the 2023 ODI World Cup being the best example. The Champions Trophy, hence, would be pivotal for the cricket world to judge his skills in the format. The skipper would be keen to bow out on a high.

"2023 World Cup (in India) Rohit Sharma's popularity soared. What they loved about Rohit Sharma is that they saw the captain was selfless, went out there... (he) could have got a hundred but (instead) gave a great flying start to the team and made things easier for the players coming after him," said Manjrekar.

While winning the ODI World Cup remains an unfulfilled dream for Rohit, he could make some amends by clinching the Champions Trophy.