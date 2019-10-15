 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Among Stars To Play T20 Tournament In India

Updated: 15 October 2019 17:52 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will be joined by the likes of Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee and Tilakratne Dilshan for the Road Safety World Series next year.

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Among Stars To Play T20 Tournament In India
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are likely to renew their rivalry in the annual T20 tournament. © Twitter

Batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are among former cricketers who will return to the field for the Road Safety World Series in India next year. The World Series will be an annual Twenty20 tournament played between retired cricketers from five countries - Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and India. Tendulkar and Lara will be joined by former players including India's Virender Sehwag, Australian Brett Lee, Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan and South Africa's Jonty Rhodes for the tournament from Feb. 2-16 across India.

Tendulkar, 46, is the world's leading scorer in tests and one-day internationals, amassing more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries in a 24-year career that ended in 2013.

In 2008, Tendulkar surpassed Lara's record for most test runs with the West Indies left-hander having made 11,953 in the longest format of the game before retiring from international cricket in 2007.

Lara holds the record for the highest individual test score, his 400 not out against England in Antigua in 2004.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Dilshan Tillakaratne Dilshan Jonty Rhodes Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India Women vs South Africa Women: Mithali Raj First Woman Cricketer To Play International Cricket For Over Two Decades
India Women vs South Africa Women: Mithali Raj First Woman Cricketer To Play International Cricket For Over Two Decades
Air Force Day 2019: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Indian Air Force On 87th Anniversary
Air Force Day 2019: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Indian Air Force On 87th Anniversary
Dussehra 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Wish Fans On Vijayadashami
Dussehra 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Wish Fans On Vijayadashami
Rohit Sharma Needs To Keep Up Aggression Like Virender Sehwag, Says Sachin Tendulkar
Rohit Sharma Needs To Keep Up Aggression Like Virender Sehwag, Says Sachin Tendulkar
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Mahatma Gandhi's "Views About Mother Earth"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.