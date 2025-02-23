India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: The stage is set. The fans are ready as the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be squaring off against each other in the Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. Rohit Sharma-led India started their campaign with a comfortable six-wicket win over Bangladesh on Wednesday. On the other hand, hosts Pakistan suffered a 60-run loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi. It will be a must-win encounter for defending champions Pakistan to stay in the hunt for the semi-final from Group A while a win for India will almost secure a last-four berth in the eight-team spectacle. (India vs Pakistan LIVE)

In their last ODI meet in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, India registered an emphatic seven-wicket win as captain Rohit and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries to keep their winless record intact in the tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming, check where and how to watch IND vs PAK LIVE Telecast

When will the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place on Sunday, February 23.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)