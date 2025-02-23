Babar Azam flattered to deceive in the high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 encounter between India and Pakistan, being dismissed inside the first 10 overs. Babar cracked five classy boundaries, before getting out caught behind against Hardik Pandya. The Pakistan stalwart failed to capitalize to a good start, and a thick edge saw KL Rahul take an easy catch. To add to the high stakes, Hardik Pandya celebrated in spicy fashion. Pandya seemed to give a fiery send-off to Babar, shaking his hands in a 'goodbye' or 'stop talking' sign.

Babar began the game very well, timing his strokes excellently. His early boundaries like a marked improvement compared to the previous game against New Zealand.

Bowling the ninth over, Pandya was slammed for a glorious cover drive by Babar. However, just one ball later, Pandya got his revenge.

Pandya bowled a slightly slower delivery, inviting Babar to hit the drive again. This time Babar did not get the timing correct, instead getting a thick edge, which was grabbed easily by wicket-keeper Rahul.

Pandya raised the sparks once again, giving Babar a send-off before going to celebrate with his teammates.

Soon after Babar's dismissal, opening partner Imam-ul-Haq followed suit. Coming back into the Pakistan squad after Fakhar Zaman's injury, Imam did not enjoy his time at the crease.

While Babar was able to time a few boundaries, Imam could not get going. Stuck on 10 off 25 balls without a single four, Imam tried to take a tough single off Kuldeep Yadav in the 10th over.

However, a sharp throw from Axar Patel resulted in a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Imam comfortably fell short of his crease.

Pakistan are desperate for a win, having lost their first match against New Zealand. On the other hand, Team India can almost certainly seal qualification to the knockout stage with a win.