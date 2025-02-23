As if the Champions Trophy 2025 game between India and Pakistan didn't have enough high stakes, another factor has now been added to it, particularly for the latter. Hosts Pakistan - who are travelling to Dubai to take on India - need to win to keep their qualification hopes alive in the tournament. Now, they have seemingly been given another source of motivation. Kamran Tessori, governor of the Pakistan province of Sindh, has promised an enormous cash prize to the players should they beat India.

"I am announcing a prize of PKR 1 crore from my side if Pakistan are able to beat India," said Tessori, as shown by Pakistan-based media outlet ARY News.

"The Pakistan team is dear to us all, they are the jewel on top of the crown. The entire nation of Pakistan will be praying. God willing, we will achieve victory," Tessori further said.

Pakistan entered the game against India needing to win to keep any realistic hope of qualification to the semi-finals alive. Having suffered a big defeat against New Zealand, another defeat for Pakistan would enormously affect their chances.

Defending champions Pakistan lost by 60 runs against New Zealand at home, but will need to travel to Dubai to play India, who are playing all their games there after not travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.

The tournament already hosts huge significance for Pakistan, as it is the first time in nearly three decades that they're hosting a major ICC event. The last time was when they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

India, on the other hand, are in great form, having won their last four ODIs in convincing fashion. Led by Rohit Sharma, India swept aside Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening Champions Trophy 2025 game. Victory for them against Pakistan would almost certainly ensure qualification to the semis.