PBKS Full Squad, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) exercised the Right To Match (RTM) card to buy back pacer Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the first franchise to bid for Arshdeep, before Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals joined the bidding war. SunRisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also joined the action, before the the former bought the player for Rs 15.75 crore. However, PBKS, who had four RTM cards, raised the paddle and bought back the player for Rs 18 crore. SRH failed to match the RTM bid. Also, PBKS did not exercise the RTM card on pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was sold to the GT for Rs 10.75 crore.

Full list of players bought at auction: Arshdeep Singh (18 crore; RTM)

Full list of retained players: Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh

Full list of released players: Shikhar Dhawan (retired), Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel