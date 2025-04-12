Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was left fuming during their IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). PBKS' Glenn Maxwell thought he had dismissed Travis Head caught behind by wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh. However, upon seeing the umpire giving it not out, signalled for a DRS review straight away. Moments later, though, Shreyas Iyer was shown to be angry at one of his teammates. Iyer pointed at himself, with his teammates vying for a review. Eventually, Iyer decided to go up with a DRS review upon Maxwell's insistance.

As it turned out, Travis Head remained not out after the whole saga. NDTV could not verify which teammate Iyer seemed to be frustrated on. While what Iyer said was not audible, It was quite apparent that he said: "Pehle merese puch na (Ask me first)"

Watch: Shreyas Iyer angry after DRS saga

Shreyas Iyer's angry reaction over DRS call. pic.twitter.com/huZBhbDn4F — CricAsh (@ash_cric) April 12, 2025

Earlierm Punjab Kings unleashed an all-out assault against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, riding on a blazing half-century from Shreyas Iyer (82) and late fireworks from Marcus Stoinis, who scored 34 in eleven deliveries to reach 245/6 in 20 overs, here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

While the innings had contributions across the board, it was Iyer's calculated aggression that stood out, giving PBKS the perfect launchpad for a mammoth total.

Stoinis finally announced his arrival in IPL 2025 with a sensational finish, smashing four consecutive sixes to close out Punjab Kings' innings in stunning fashion. The Australian all-rounder, who had struggled to make an impact with the bat so far this season, turned on the heat in the final over, propelling PBKS to a commanding total of 245.

Unfortunately for Mohammed Shami, it was a night to forget as the seasoned pacer bore the brunt of Stoinis' onslaught. Shami's final over went for 27 runs, capping off a rough spell that read 4-0-75-0 — second most expensive in IPL history.

After electing to bat, PBKS came out swinging from the very first over. Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with a flurry of boundaries off Mohammed Shami, charging at the veteran seamer and carving him through mid-off and cover with disdain. He was in no mood to show respect and gave PBKS a flying start.

Harshal Patel bowled a game-changing over in the 18th, conceding just five runs and removing both Shreyas Iyer and Maxwell in quick succession. Iyer's 82 off 36 had anchored PBKS' innings but his departure meant PBKS had to rebuild in the final overs and Stoinis did it perfectly.