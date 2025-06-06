Punjab Kings batters, led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, went on a six-hitting spree to bulldoze their way to a massive 245 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite a four-wicket haul by Harshal Patel, in their IPL match on Saturday. If openers Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) provided a blazing start with a 66-run stand, it was Iyer who stole the show with a whirlwind knock of 82 off 36 balls, laced with six sixes and as many fours. He stitched a 73-run partnership off just 40 balls with Nehal Wadhera (22) to keep the momentum going. At the end of the innings, Marcus Stoinis took it to another level hitting Mohammed Shami for four straight sixes.

On a belter of a pitch, the PBKS openers came out all guns blazing, powering their side to a commanding 89 for one in the powerplay.

Prabhsimran set the tone early, hitting Mohammed Shami (0/75) for three boundaries, before Priyansh tore into Pat Cummins (0/40) with a six and two fours. The left-hander then smashed Shami for two successive sixes and a four, while Prabhsimran flicked another delivery for a maximum as Punjab raced to 50 in just three overs.

Harshal Patel (4/42) eventually broke the opening stand, outfoxing Priyansh with a slower delivery that was mistimed to Nitish Reddy. PBKS were 66 for one after four overs.

Harshal could have had Prabhsimran too, but Abhishek Sharma dropped a difficult chance. The Kings ended the powerplay on a high, with Iyer finishing it in style with a six.

SRH finally got some relief when Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga (2/45), making his IPL debut, dismissed Prabhsimran in the next over. The opener slapped a slower ball straight to Cummins.

However, Malinga was taken apart in his second over, with Iyer and Wadhera hitting him for a six each.

Zeeshan Ansari, who bowled two tight overs without conceding a boundary, was then launched for two sixes and a reverse-hit four by Iyer over long-off, showcasing the PBKS skipper's form and flair.

Iyer completed his half-century with a sliced boundary off Shami, while Wadhera kept the scoreboard ticking with a fine-leg swipe.

PBKS lost two quick wickets as Malinga produced a yorker to dismiss Wadhera, and Harshal Patel trapped Shashank Singh (2) LBW after a successful DRS review, reducing the visitors to 168 for four in the 15th over.

Unfazed, Iyer continued the carnage, smashing Ansari over extra cover and punishing Malinga with three successive boundaries as PBKS crossed the 200-run mark in the 17th over.

Harshal came back strongly in the 18th over, removing Glenn Maxwell and Iyer within three balls to peg Punjab back.

But Marcus Stoinis provided the final flourish, hammering a hapless Shami for four consecutive sixes in the last four balls of the innings, as PBKS finished with a towering total.