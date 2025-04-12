The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match was witness to a hilarious moment when Ishan Kishan failed to spot the ball while fielding. The incident happened in the opening over by Mohammed Shami. As Prabhsimran Singh drove past the bowler, the ball was stopped by Ishan Kishan but in a bizarre incident he could not spot the ball later on. Pat Cummins was stunned seeing the act. Internet could not stop laughing at the incident.

's bizarre fielding act left SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins scratching his head in an IPL 2025 fixture against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. The incident happened on the second delivery of the opening over when Punjab Kings' opening batter, Prabhsimran Singh, drove the ball past the bowler.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The PBKS side is currently placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table after winning three out of four matches in the ongoing competition, with four points to their name. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led side is in the last spot in the points table, having managed to win just one match (two points) out of five encounters in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"We are going to bat. In the last few games, we have batted first; we have the ability to post good scores. We want to play some aggressive cricket; that's our mindset at the moment. We have seen that we don't have a fantastic record in the power play. We don't have that thought at the back of our minds. Every individual in our team plays their brand of cricket. We've got to be top-notch and need to back our instincts. We have to keep repeating that again and again. Playing with the same team," Shreyas Iyer said after winning the toss.

During the time of toss, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins informed that the team have made one change in the playing XI where they have brought in Eshan Malinga in place of Kamindu Mendis.

"It's fine. I think we can chase anything. Not an ideal start. But we are training really well. Everyone is in a good space. We have lost a few in a row, but that isn't ideal. One change. Malinga comes in the side for Kamindu Mendis," Pat Cummins said.