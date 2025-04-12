Mohammed Shami conceded 75 in just four overs for SunRisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in an IPl 2025 match on Saturday. It's second most expensive spell in the history of IPL. Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has the most expensive spell in IPL history . He conceded 76 runs in his four-over spell in Hyderabad against SunRisers Hyderabad. Shami now has the costliest figures by an Indian in the history of the IPL. Earlier, Mohit Sharma (then playing Gujarat Titans) held that forgettable record as he conceded 73 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Marcus Stoinis goes to end the innings as PBKS finish with 245/6 after 20 overs!



Mohammed Shami concedes 27 in the final over to finish with the second-worst figures in IPL history.

Punjab Kings' in-form skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed a fine half-century while Marcus Stoinis provided late fireworks to steer the side to a huge 245 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Electing to bat, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (36 off 13 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 23) added 66 runs quickly before Iyer (82 off 36 balls) carried on the good work along with Nehal Wadhera (27).

Iyer smashed six boundaries and an equal number of sixes before he was dismissed by pacer Harshal Patel (4/42).

Patel emerged as the most successful SRH bowler, while Sri Lankan right-arm quick Eshan Malinga (2/45), who came in place of Kamindu Mendis, took two wickets.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 245 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Marcus Stoinis 34 not out, Priyansh Arya 36, Prabhsimran Singh 42; Harshal Patel 4/42, Eshan Malinga 2/45)

