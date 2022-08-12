Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult and Dwayne Bravo are some of the high-profile names to be signed by MI Emirates for the inaugural edition of UAE's International League T20. The squad will be based in Abu Dhabi, and includes a mix of current and past MI players. The players will adorn MI's iconic blue and gold amongst the others. The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the local players from UAE will be added to the squad in the near future.

"“I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent ‘MI Emirates'. We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio in an official statement.

"A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates. MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward," he added.

Earlier this week, New Zealand Cricket confirmed that it has agreed to release pacer Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues. The 33-year-old fast bowler had requested the release after several conversations with NZC. On Wednesday, the board finally agreed to the arrangements.

"The move means Boult, who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 at ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket, will have a significantly reduced role with the BLACKCAPS during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available," stated an official release issued by NZC.

Players signed by MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Andre Fletcher (West Indies), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Samit Patel (England), Will Smeed (England), Jordon Thompson (England), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Fazalhaq Farooqui (Afghanistan), Bradley Wheal (Scotland), Bad de Leede (Netherlands)