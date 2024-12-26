India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1, LIVE Score: Konstas Hits Bumrah For Reverse Scoop Six
India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Scorecard Updates: Australia opt to bat first as India drop Shubman Gill from playing XI.
India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Updates: India pulled off a big surprise as Australia captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss on Thursday. While Australia had already announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, India decided to drop Shubman Gill from the team. Instead, the tourists decided to add spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar to the team. Interesting times ahead. The series, meanwhile, is level 1-1, with both teams winning a game apiece before the third Test ended in a draw at Brisbane. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 Boxing Day Test, straight from the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne:
- 05:29 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: India's Wicket-Hunt ContinuesNo success for the Indian duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj yet while 6 overs have gone. Another strong LBW appeal by Siraj but turned down by the umpire this time as well. No DRS taken. Konstas advances down the track to smash Siraj but makes no connection with the ball, gets a few words from the India pacer.
- 05:17 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test: DRS Waisted By India EarlyA big LBW appeal from India as Mohammed Siraj hits an advancing Usman Khawaja on the pads. DRS taken by India after the umpire ruled the on-field decision in the favour of the Australia batter. Ball tracking shows that the delivery would've gone over the stumps. Khawaja stays!
- 05:06 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: Maiden Over From Jasprit BumrahA maiden over to start with from Jasprit Bumrah. Sam Konstas took the strike and didn't manage to put his bat on the ball on any of the six deliveries. A nervy start for the 19-year-old Australian debutant as Bumrah makes expectations clear.
- 04:51 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: MCG Pitch ReportSunil Gavaskar and Mark Nicholas with the pitch report: "The heavy roller is doing its bit on the surface. There's a lot of grass on the surface, day 1 pitch, there will be plenty in it for the bowlers. As the sun beats down, batting will become easier. 7mm grass on the surface, it might be slightly tacky at the start. The first couple of hours will be a real test for the batters. The conditions are really hot."
- 04:49 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 Live: Harsha Bhogle Unhappy With India's XIHarsha Bhogle not entire convinced with Team India's playing XI selection."I hope it goes well but I am a touch uncomfortable with this team. Jadeja at 6, Nitish at 7 and Washington at 8 seems a long lower middle order but effectively, with 5 bowlers, Nitish is being preferred to Gill as a batter. Fingers crossed," he posted on X.
- 04:41 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1: Konstas 4th Youngest Test Debutant For AustraliaSam Konstas becomes the 4th youngest Test debutant for Australia. Here's how he stacks up against the others...17y 239d: Ian Craig vs SA Melbourne 195318y 193d: Pat Cummins vs SA Joburg 201118y 232d: Tom Garrett vs Eng Melbourne 187719y 85d: Sam Konstas vs Ind Melbourne 202419y 96: Clem Hill vs Eng Lord's 1896
- 04:39 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 Live: How The Two Teams Are Shaping UpHere's a look at the playing XIs of both the teams:Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott BolandIndia Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
- 04:34 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: Australia Opt To BatAustralia captain Pat Cummins have won the toss and opted to bat first. India make a big change in playing XI, with Shubman Gill being dropped in favour of an additional spinner who is Washington Sundar. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, is set to open this time.
- 04:21 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 Live: Sam Konstas' Big DebutAustralian rookie Sam Konstas is all set to make his debut at the 'G' in the Boxing Day Test against India. He has been keen to face India's Jasprit Bumrah and this battle could shape up the Test. We are minutes away from the toss.
- 04:09 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: A Look At MCG WicketHere's a quick look at the pitch that will be used on Day 1 at MCG. Pacers are expected to be delighted seeing the amount of grass that is visible on the wicket this morning. What do you think?
- 04:03 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 Live: Focus On India's Team CompositionHello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and Australia from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing Day Test is here and it is expected to be a cracker. India's playing XI will be in the spotlight, especially with regards to skipper Rohit Sharma's batting position. Ravindra Jadeja featured as the lone spinner in Brisbane but would that continue or Tanush Kotian will get to make this debut? We will find out as the toss takes place at 4:30 AM IST.