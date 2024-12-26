It isn't common for a debutant to play as fearlessly as Australia's Sam Konstas did en route to his 52-ball half-century against India on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Konstas hit some exquisite T20-styled shots early in the innings to unnerve the Indian pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah. Seeing Konstas bat in 6th gear, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli looked to get on his nerves in the middle. In the first session, Kohli seemed to have given Konstas a shoulder push, with the aim being to unsettle the 19-year-old batter.

Kohli, and Konstas' altercation in the middle became a heated affair, prompting other players and umpires to intervene. The move, however, didn't affect the Australian opener's mindset by any means, as he continued to bat with the same intensity, bringing up his maiden half-century.

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas exchanged a heated moment on the MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QL13nZ9IGI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

Konstas became the fourth youngest Test debutant for Australia on Thursday as he received his baggy green cap from former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor at the age of 19 years and 85 days on Thursday.

Ian Craig tops the list after he played his maiden game for the Aussies in 1953 at the age of 17 years 239 days. Skipper Pat Cummins holds the second place on the chart as he made his debut at the age of 18 years and 193 days in 2011. Tom Garrett stands in third place and Clem Hill holds the fifth place on the chart.

Featuring for the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day game against the touring Indians after the Perth Test, Konstas attracted the spotlight with a century against the visiting side.

In his 11 first-class matches Konstas has scored 718 runs at an average of 42.2, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas is the fifth-highest run-getter with 471 runs in five matches at an average of 58.87, including two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 152.

With ANI Inputs