The highly anticipated first T20I between India and Australia is set to light up Manuka Oval tonight under cool spring skies, though there are a few weather-related concerns. With the match scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST), fans and players are expected to keep a close watch on the weather developments as some showers are expected. In the evening, there is some risk of rain.

As per AccuWeather and The Weather Channel, the evening session should offer favourable playing conditions. While the day may see early showers (up to 60% chance in the morning and early afternoon), the chances of precipitation reduce considerably in the evening.

The chance of rain during match hours (7:00 PM - 11:00 PM) ranges from 13% to 25%. Light and brief rainfall is expected in Canberra during the match, but that should not put the entire match in jeopardy. Despite the rain threat, a full 40-over contest is highly likely, with only a slim chance of a short delay.

A Glimpse Into Team India's Training Sessions

The training session started with a fun segment when fielding coach T. Dilip divided the team into two groups for a direct-hit contest, with the winners enjoying nothing more than the satisfaction of winning. The atmosphere was full of fun, banter, and laughter.

Skipper Surya was doing shadow batting for quite some time around the fielding drills. Then, the Indian team moved towards the nets.

The focus was on Tilak Varma as he faced some chest-high throwdowns to loosen up a bit. Shubman Gill also began his session similarly, trying to get into rhythm. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having lengthy discussions with Gill throughout his batting session.

Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Axar Patel were also seen in the nets. While the batting position of the wicketkeeper-batsman remains uncertain, only the match tomorrow will reveal the answer. Axar, who has been progressing as a genuine all-rounder, will also be one to watch.

Among the bowlers, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh did some good practice, while Abhishek Sharma also rolled his arm over. After some bowling practice, Abhishek finally padded up and walked out to bat before being involved in some serious range-hitting practice.

With IANS Inputs