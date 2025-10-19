After seven long months away from the game, India's seasoned duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, walked out to bat in Perth amid a swirl of speculation in the first ODI against Australia at Perth. Could they still match the rhythm and demands of top-flight cricket? Were they truly in shape to push for one last dance in the 2027 World Cup? Those questions, however, lingered longer than their stay at the crease on Sunday. Rohit, looking to make a statement early, tried to impose himself against Josh Hazlewood. The Australian quick, though, had other ideas. After beating him twice with extra bounce, Hazlewood found the edge on the third - Rohit gone for 8 off 14 balls. A brisk start cut short by sharp seam movement and precision bowling.

Kohli, greeted by a familiar Australian crowd and a louder narrative about his future - looked eager to stamp his authority. But a flashy drive outside off went awry. A thick edge flew straight to the backward point. Gone for a seven-ball duck. His first-ever ODI zero in Australia - a rare blot in an otherwise glorious record.

Earlier, speaking to Fox Cricket, Kohli reflected on his love affair with Australian cricket and what Australia means to him.

"It was quite tough early on here," he admitted. "It shaped me as a cricketer. My recent time in the UK allowed me to do things I haven't been able to for a long time - to reset, reflect, and come back fresher."

Kohli's pedigree in Australia:

Kohli's track record is similarly impressive. On Australian soil, he has played 29 ODIs and scored 1,327 runs, with five centuries

Rohit's legacy Down Under:

Rohit has long enjoyed success on Australian soil. In ODIs in Australia, he has amassed over 1,300 runs with an average just over 53.12

Both men, therefore, come into this series with strong back-catalogues in Australia - which is why their early dismissals feel all the more stark.

For now, the numbers may not flatter them. But for two of India's greats, this comeback is about more than one innings - it's about finding rhythm, pride, and purpose again, before one final push to 2027.