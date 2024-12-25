India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Streaming and Live Telecast: The fourth chapter of the riveting Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 starts with the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. With the series tied at 1-1, and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at stake, the game is expected to be a hard-fought one. India will be hoping that their top order can fare better and take early control of the game, while Australia will be aiming to continue their good momentum from the second and third Tests. A win for either side in this Test match would ensure that they cannot lose the series anymore.

When will the India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 take place?

The India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will take place on Boxing Day, December 26 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 be held?

The India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne.

What time will the India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 start?

The India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25?

The India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25?

The India vs Australia 4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

