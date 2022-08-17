Ireland vs Afghanistan, 5th T20I, Live Score Updates: Ireland Win Toss And Opt To Field
Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to field in the 5th T20I against Afghanistan
Ireland vs Afghanistan, 5th T20I Live: Ireland and Afghanistan are squaring off against each other in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Wednesday. The series is currently at a 2-2 draw and the fifth T20I will act as the deciding match. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to field. On the other hand, the Mohammad Nabi-led side will be looking forward to claim victory on foreign soil. (Live Scorecard)
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Ireland vs Afghanistan, 5th T20I
No run.
No run.
Fuller and on middle, Usman Ghani hits it straight back towards the bowler.
On a length and outside off, Usman Ghani looks to drive it but misses.
A single now as this is pushed to covers.
Overthrows! Bouns runs for Afghanistan this time. It is full, on off. Najibullah Zadran pushes it to mid off. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. There is no backing up and the ball races away to the fence.
Curtis Campher comes into the attack.
Shorter and on off, blocked out.
Barry McCarthy bowls it touch fuller and down the middle, Usman Ghani fends it to covers. Dot.
Keeps it bowling on a good length, Najibullah Zadran gently flicks it to square leg for one.
On a length and outside off, Najibullah Zadran looks to play at it but misses.
Fuller and on off, Najibullah Zadran drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
On a length and on leg, Usman Ghani flicks it to square leg for one.
Change. Barry McCarthy comes into the attack now.
A length ball, outside off. Najibullah Zadran taps it into covers. Yet another successful over from Mark Adair comes to an end. He has taken three wickets in his two over so far.
Najibullah Zadran is the new man in.
OUT!CAUGHT! That is a brilliant catch from Barry McCarthy. Shorter and outside off, Ibrahim Zadran hangs back and is caught in two minds. He decides to pull out of his shot but it a bit late. It takes the toe-end of his bat and flies towards short third man. Barry McCarthy moves to his left, leaps and takes a sensational catch with both hands above his head. Afghanistan is a spot of bother here.
On a length and on off, Usman Ghani guides it to point for one.
On off, blocked out.
Touch fuller and on off, Ibrahim Zadran caresses it to point for one.