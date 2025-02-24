There wasn't much that went Pakistan's way in the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match against India. Batting first, Pakistan put in a laboured approach to reach a total of 241 runs on Sunday. India, thanks to Virat Kohli's sublime hundred, reached the target with more than 7 overs to spare. While the clash was pretty straightforward, with only the bat and the ball doing the talking, there was one moment that left fans a little infuriated. Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed's send-off to Shubman Gill, who had scored a century in the last match against Bangladesh, triggered a plethora of reactions on social media.

While Gill failed to convert his start into a big score, it was Kohli who decimated Pakistan yet again with his brilliant batting. As Kohli took the team home, all but sealing a place in the semi-finals, Abrar became a high-profile target on social media.

Fans didn't just troll the Pakistan star with posts but also unleashed memes, mocking him for the act in the middle when Gill was dismissed.

Batao, ye Abrar Ahmed ne utne matches nahi khele jitney ki Centuries Gill ki hai, lekin send-off dekho lukkhe ka https://t.co/3C8Sd4TLNz pic.twitter.com/dhtHqbPUPG — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 23, 2025

Tournament se bahar ka rasta kidhar hai?



Abrar: Udhar pic.twitter.com/MbRnj9KWXY — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 23, 2025

Virat lived up to his reputation as a 'chase master' and was the main mastermind behind Pakistan's downfall. He slammed an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, a delight for every cricket lover. Virat figured out the perfect route to victory and helped India chase down 242 with a handful of overs to spare.

His knock came at a 90.09 strike rate, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy.

With ANI Inputs