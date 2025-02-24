The master of chases in one-day cricket, Virat Kohli gave the world another reminder of his greatness in white-ball cricket and never-ending hunger for runs as he overcame a patchy run of form to score a memorable century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy. Dubai International Stadium witnessed a masterclass in run-chasing, with Kohli rewriting multiple records, surpassing Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket and completing 14,000 ODI runs.

As the Virat Kohli show all but knocked out Pakistan from the ICC Champions Trophy, even fans from the other side of the border stood up and took notice of a world-beating performance. As the Sun rose on Monday morning, Kohli's majestic performance had even taken over the Pakistan media.

Here's how Pakistan media reacted to Virat Kohli's knockout punch against the Champions Trophy hosts:

Geo News: 'Kohli stars as Pakistan lose high-stakes Champions Trophy clash against India'.

Dawn: 'Champions Trophy: Virat Does a Kohli, Powers India to easy win over Pakistan'.

The Express Tribute: "Champions Trophy: India outclass Pakistan, potentially eliminating the defending champions".

ARY News: India outclass Pakistan in one-sided Champions Trophy clash

Advertisement

Those in attendance live and watching from their TV sets no doubt would have felt a massive sigh of relief watching the 'King' finally put some time on crease and stamp his authority when he felt settled, with his signature shots. This came after a long while of Virat struggling to give himself time on the crease, irrespective of the format of the sport.

During his largely sub-par 2024, Virat would try to attack the bowlers early on and get frustrated when not able to connect his bat well with the ball. Often, Virat would throw away his wicket either to a completely rash and un-Virat shot (during the T20 World Cup) or succumb to his technical issues: 1). Poking at outside-off-stump deliveries carelessly 2). Perishing against spin bowling.

An interesting statistic has emerged that suggests Virat either feasts or experiences a famine; there is nothing in between.

As per CricViz, a cricket data and analytics providing platform, Virat has struggled in the first 30 balls of his ODI innings since 2022-start as he averages 38.1 in this phase and strikes at 82 in this phase. However, once Virat somehow finds a way out of this phase, his average and strike rate experiences an uptick befitting his legendary status. In his next 60 balls after his first 30 balls, he averages 87.4 and strikes at 102!

Advertisement

That proves only one thing, either Virat departs cheaply but if he is set, he is set for a big score.

Since 2022 as per ESPNCricinfo, Virat is the sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 1,916 runs in 45 matches and 42 innings at an average of 53.22 and a strike rate of 94.99. He has scored eight centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score of 166*.

Also, as per Cricbuzz, Virat has secured five 'Player of the Match' awards against Pakistan in ICC tournaments: 78* (during T20 World Cup 2012), 107 (during 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup), 55* (during T20 World Cup 2016), 82* (during T20 World Cup 2022), 100* (during Champions Trophy 2025). No other player has won more than three Player of the Match against a single opponent in ICC tournaments.

With ANI Inputs