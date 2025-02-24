The 'King' Virat Kohli's played yet another masterful performance as India all but knocked out Pakistan from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Kohli's unbeaten century saw social media erupt in celebration of yet another clutch performance by the Indian batting maestro against Pakistan, at Dubai International Stadium on Sunda. India had come into the game as favourites to win this game, and justified that billing through an impressive bowling performance to bundle out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs. As fans rejoiced Virat's brilliant show with the bat in Dubai, his wife Anushka Sharma also shared a beautiful reaction on social media.

Anushka's reaction comes amid times where Virat has been facing a lot of criticism over his barren run of form. While the recent outings in Test cricket didn't go as planned for Kohli, the chase-master proved yet again that there's no better batter in the world than him when it comes to the 50-over format, especially while batting second.

In the chase, Kohli led the charge by hitting seven boundaries in a sublime knock and sharing a solid 114-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who made a 67-ball 56, as India reached home with 45 balls to spare.

Kohli's unbeaten 51st ODI hundred led India to a comfortable six-wicket victory, reinforcing his reputation as the ultimate big-match player. The internet soon buzzed with reactions praising his brilliance under pressure.

"To be honest, it feels good to be able to bat in that manner in an important game to seal qualification. Feels good to contribute in a game where we lost Rohit early, had to put in the understanding of what we learnt in the last game. My job was to control the middle overs against the spinners without taking too many risks, towards the end Shreyas accelerated and I got a few boundaries as well. It allowed me to play my usual ODI game," Virat said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I have a decent understanding of my game, it is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts. Very easy to get pulled into the expectations. My job is to stay in the present and do a job for the team. My keynotes to myself are to put my 100% every ball in the field, and then God eventually rewards you. Having clarity is important, it was important to understand that you need to get runs when there is pace on the ball, otherwise the spinners can dictate things. Shubman did well against Shaheen, took him up," he further said.

With IANS Inputs