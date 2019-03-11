Australian opener David Warner will return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in its upcoming edition after completing a 12-month ban following the ball-tampering scandal. Ahead of his much-awaited return to the lucrative T20 tournament, David Warner has reached out to his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans with a special message. In a video posted by his franchise on their official Twitter handle, Warner said, "Hi everyone, this is David Warner, I've a special message for all the Orange Army fans thank you for showing us all the love and support for all these years. Now its our time to give back to our loyal fans." He then goes on to tell fans about 25,000 seats that would be available for cheaper prices.