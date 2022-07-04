India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India To Bowl First, Look To Seal Series
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Monday. India have not made any change to their playing XI. India would look to take an unassailable lead in the ongoing series as the side had won the first ODI by four wickets. The pitch is expected to aid the spinners again so Sri Lanka would look to put up a big total on the board. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
India:Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
Sri Lanka:Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
This one swings into the pads. Atapattu tucks it to mid-wicket. Not much pace offered here.
Width given, fuller and outside off. Atapattu drives it firmly through covers and takes a couple of runs as the surface is not the quickest.
Around middle. Atapattu comes down the track and counters the swing as she makes a solid block.
A length ball, around middle and leg and it shapes into the left-hander. Atapattu blocks it out.
Meghna Singh to steam in from the other end.
Pitched up, around off. Gunaratne steps across and turns it to mid on.
Sri Lanka Women and Chamari Atapattu are underway! This is on the pads, it is flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
Chamari Atapattu comes in at number 3. Also, three slips in place.
OUT! BOWLED! Hasini Perera goes without troubling the scorers! What a start for India! Singh sticks with the fuller ball and this time makes the ball to swing in from around off. Perera's foot goes nowhere as she tries to drive but the ball goes through the gate and rattles the stumps.
Singh sticks with the fuller-length, around off, it is pushed to mid off.
Full ball, around middle and leg. Perera nudges it to mid-wicket.
Singh starts with a full ball, around off. Perera drives it off the inner half of the bat and to mid-wicket.
We are all set for the action. The players are out in the middle. It will be Hasini Perera and Vishmi Gunaratne who walk out to open for Sri Lanka Women. Renuka Singh to start with the new ball.
Chamari Atapattu, the skipper of Sri Lanka Women says it looks like a good wicket to bat on. Adds they will stick to the plans and predicts 240 is a good score. Informs they have made a couple of changes and the skipper might open with Vishmi Gunaratne. Shares they lost wickets at the start in the first match and the set batters did not continue but hopes to do better in this game.
Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of India Women says they will bowl first. Mentions, there is a little moisture on the wicket. Adds they are playing three pacers and would look forward to make the most of the new ball. Further adds, the deck is much better this time around and informs they are sticking to the same side.
PITCH REPORT - Gamini Perera is near the deck. He informs us the outfield is slightly on the heavier side. The pitch is fresh along with some grass on it. It is quite hard, also there are some dark spots as it was under covers for the most of the time.
India Women (Unchanged playing XI) - Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI) - Chamari Atapattu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne (In for Hansima Karunaratne), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana (In for Rashmi de Silva), Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.
TOSS - India Women have won the toss and they will BOWL first!