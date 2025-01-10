The recently-concluded Test series between India and Australia had its fair share of controversies with a number of them revolving around the Indian cricket team dressing room. With India losing the series 3-1 and failing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years, there were many reports of a rift in the team and skipper Rohit Sharma's lack of form did not help matters. A report in the Indian Express claimed that a senior player, who called himself "Mr. Fix-It" pitched himself as an interim captain. Former India star Robin Uthappa took to social media to criticise the unnamed cricketer for taking a selfish stand. In a recent interview, he broke his silence on the rant and explained what he felt about the matter.

“I am the kind of person, if something is going on, I directly mention it. In the team, I know people individually. But when a tour is going on, a tournament is going on, I don't talk to any of them because every player has his own routine and mindset. At that point, it doesn't feel right to enter into their space. So I don't talk to anyone during a tournament, nor do I message anyone, even if they play good or bad. If they are playing bad, then I do drop a message to motivate them. If they have done well, made some records, then I congratulate them. But besides that I don't interact. But in this, I don't know who is Mr Fix-it. But if he has come out…” Uthappa said in an interview with Lallantop.

“People say it is speculation. For me, in the Indian team, there is no smoke without fire,” he added.

He was further questioned on the topic and went on to take two names.

“It could be KL Rahul, Virat Kohli. We think Rahul is not senior, he has been in the side for the last eight-nine years.”

“In that sense, it is speculative. But there is another side to this also. But for me what do I care about, the Indian team being perceived right. Especially during the course of an important series. This is the most important series and during that, even if that happens, keep it inside, why take it outside. Families have differences at any point in time,” he concluded.