The Indian skipper and batter Rohit Sharma called time on his 11-year-long Test career after recent struggles in batting and leadership ahead of the England tour in June, which will kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign. The up-and-down nature of Rohit's career, his evolution from a struggling middle-order batter to a world-beating, chart-topping opener and his resilience and determination shown throughout these 11 years is a source of inspiration for many cricketers and fans worldwide. Over the years, the 'Hitman' has shown immense transformation, range, a solid defence and hitting power as a batter.

These all things have combined to give the sport some of its most iconic knocks. Here are some knocks that define Rohit's career:

1).177 against West Indies (2013)

In a perfect world, this match at Wankhede Stadium, which marked the great Sachin Tendulkar's last international match, would be a perfect pass-of-the-torch moment from one Mumbai giant to a rising star to carry the Indian cricket and its gigantic expectations on its back. Coming at number six, Rohit smashed a brilliant 177 in 301 balls, with 23 fours and a six, winning the 'Player of the Match' award in India's win.

India scored 453 in response to WI's first innings total of 234 and bundled them out for 153, winning the game by an innings and 51 runs.

While Rohit would struggle with consistency and adaptability to overseas conditions in the coming years, this knock proved to be a sign of what Rohit is at the peak of his powers.

2).212 against South Africa (2019)

In 2019, after years of inconsistency in red-ball cricket which puzzled many, Rohit was given a chance to open the innings in Tests too, a position where he excelled in white-ball cricket and broke so many records in.

After twin centuries at Visakhapatnam, knocks of 176 and 127 which kickstarted Rohit's Test revival, the Hitman outshone himself in the final Test at Ranchi, scoring an explosive 255-ball 212, with 28 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of over 83. He took India to 497/9 declared after they elected to bat first. SA could not outscore India in two innings combined and lost by an innings and 202 runs.

During this series, Rohit's competition was himself, as there was no one really at his level, winning the 'Player of the Series' award for his 532 runs in three matches, at a mind-boggling average of 132.25. This series proved to be Rohit's finest hour as a batting force in home conditions.

3).161 against England (2021)

After losing the first Test in Pune thanks to a Joe Root masterclass, Virat Kohli was under pressure to preserve his fortress. Coming to Chennai, India, could feel the pressure. What if series was not won? Entered one of Virat's most trusted soldiers. On a tough, spinny and tricky Chennai pitch where batters struggled to read the delivery properly, Rohit produced a masterclass of 161 in 231 balls, with 18 fours and two sixes to guide his side to 329 after electing to bat first. A century by Ravichandran Ashwin and fifty by Virat helped India set a target of 482 runs, and the trio of Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel crushed England by 317 runs. Though Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round efforts, the star of the show was Rohit, who had helped India reach a solid first innings total after it was down 86/3.

4).127 against England (2021)

The tour to England in 2021 marked Rohit's finest hour as a batter overseas. Long ridiculed and criticised for throwing away his wicket and not being able to score an overseas century, the artistic batter chose The Oval as his stage. With India trailing by 99 runs, Rohit delivered a solid defence that could very well become study material for aspiring cricketers, blocking and leaving deliveries with unmatched technical skill. He scored 127 in 256 balls, with 14 fours and a six, completing the milestone with a massive six against Moeen Ali over long-on. India marched to 466, gained a hefty 367-run lead and bundled out England for 210 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

5).120 against Australia (2023)

Spinning track, Rohit's patience, occasional bursts of attacking cricket and a world-class opposition, recipe for a perfect game of cricket. After bundling out Aussies for 177 in the first innings, Rohit showed immense patience and grit, crafting his 120 run knock brick-by-brick in 212 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes as the top order failed him. India pushed themselves to 400 thanks to fifties from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar, and Australia never really recovered from this trailing, losing the game by an innings and 132 runs. The WTC final spot was up for grabs, and by retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India booked their ticket to the UK.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

