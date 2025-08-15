India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, ICC chairman Jay Shah and several other cricketing stars extended their heartfelt wishes as the nation celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday. Rohit, who has led India to two ICC trophies, commemorated the occasion with a picture of him hoisting India's flag at Barbados, where India lifted the T20 World Cup for the second time in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also took to X and wrote, "Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"

ICC chair Shah hopes for a bright and peaceful future for India and wrote on X, "On this Independence Day, let us remember the heroes who gave us our freedom. As we raise the tricolor, let them inspire us to work together for a bright and peaceful future for the nation."

India head coach Gautam Gambhir kept it short and simple, but heartfelt nonetheless. "My country, my identity, my life! Jay Hind!" he wrote on X.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Independence Day, India. Always working hard to win for us."

Former dynamic opener Virender Sehwag penned a small poem and shared it on X, "Kuch nasha tirange ki aan ka hai, kuch nasha matrabhoomi ki shaan ka hai, hum leheraenge har jagha ye tiranga, nasha ye hindustan ke samman ka hai. Happy Independence Day."India's decorated women's team batter Mithali Raj extended wishes on X and wrote, "This year tested our resilience as a nation, from challenges at our borders to trials within. Yet, our spirit stands unbroken, just as it did for those brave hearts. On this Independence Day, let's honour their sacrifices by staying united, working harder, and building an India stronger, fairer, and prosperous for all. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind."

At the Red Fort PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

