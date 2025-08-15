It is no secret that Gautam Gambhir, the India head coach, loves multi-skilled cricketers who are willing to multi-task. He also loves cricketers who are ready to perform in any role. Washington Sundar thus fits the bill. Speaking to NDTV's Tea, Toast and Sports Podcast, Shailaja Sundar, Washington's sister says, "I think it's fantastic and the way Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) is supporting or encouraging a youngster like Washi so that he is able to perform at that level. I think Gauti bhai likes his ability to perform in whatever situation he is thrust into, soak up the pressure well."

The all rounder lived up to the expectations of the coach in the recently-concluded series against England. Washington impressed with 284 runs in 4 Tests at an average of 47.33. He played a very important role in the drawn test at Manchester, where he notched up his maiden test century. Gautam Gambhir has shown his support for Sundar by picking him over Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen India's batting.

"The kind of opportunities Gauti bhai gave Washi in recent times has been fantastic. And I think Washi is also making the best use of it. He has also been performing really well. He's vindicating Gauti bhai's trust," Shailaja said.

"I only wish their wonderful bond grows, for the best of the Indian cricket team. I think both of them are working to give their best, to bring the best result."

Shailaja, eight years her brother's senior, started playing cricket long before the 'child prodigy' in their family did. She pursued her cricket with Tamil Nadu cricket and has also dabbled into broadcasting. There was a time when both Shailaja and Washington opened together to give their team a right and left-hand advantage .

"We used to play together and open the innings for our team", she said. "I'm a right-hander and he's a left-hander. The right-left combination used to work. We used to build really good partnerships. All of those are lovely memories now."

The sister, who guided her famous brother's cricketing journey in the formative years, misses all the cricket chats and banter. However, like Gautam Gambhir, she feels truly vindicated by Washington Sundar's rise.