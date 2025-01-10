There has been a lot of chatter around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future following India's disastrous loss in the Test series against Australia. Both star batters failed to score big and their performances resulted in massive criticism from both fans as well as experts. The situation was so bad that media reports claimed that there were conversations about not involving them in the future Test series. However, former Indian cricket team star Manoj Tiwary believes that head coach Gautam Gambhir will not be able to drop either Rohit or Virat and added that the decision will completely be their own.

In the final Test match in Sydney, Rohit decided to drop himself after scoring just 31 runs in 3 matches. While there were some speculations over whether it was a decision taken by the team management, Tiwary maintained that it was completely a call taken by Rohit.

"I think Rohit Sharma took the decision. It was his own decision. I don't think Gautam Gambhir will be able to drop Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. I think it was Rohit's decision. Rohit should have played in Sydney because he was the captain. He said he wasn't scoring runs, so obviously, he wasn't scoring runs, but others weren't also doing so. Sometimes, you go to that mindset where you feel you must be dropped rather than someone else. You are just doubting your own abilities and putting others' abilities above you," Tiwary told Hindustan Times.

"This should not be done by a captain. I think Rohit Sharma is a tremendous talent. He has proven himself. Batters and bowlers, everyone goes through a rough patch. Even coaches also. These things can be rectified, and you can return and score runs. I personally felt he shouldn't have dropped himself. It looks like he did that for the sake of the team. As a captain, you cannot drop himself when the Test series is on the line," he added.