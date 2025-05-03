Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Romario Shepherd smashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs in the 19th over of their IPL 2025 clash en route to a scintillating 14-ball half-century. Coming into bat with RCB looking for an explosive finish, Shepherd treated himself to four sixes and two boundaries off Khaleel in the penultimate over of the innings. It made Khaleel's over the most expensive one of IPL 2025, surpassing the 30 runs that Karim Janat conceded against Vaibhav Suryavanshi earlier in the season.

Khaleel had already endured a difficult night upto that point, being hit for 32 in his two overs in the powerplay by Jacob Bethell. However, Shepherd's power-hitting ensured a miserable night for Khaleel.

Here's a summary of the over:

18.1 - SIX: Shepherd smashed Khaleel over mid-wicket for a huge six.

18.2 - SIX: Shepherd clears the ropes with a straight six.

18.3 - FOUR: Edged through third-man for four.

18.4 - SIX: Another huge straight six from Shepherd's blade

18.5 - No ball, SIX: Shepherd bludgeons it over point for a huge six as Khaleel oversteps

18.5 - Dot ball: Good wide yorker by Khaleel, Shepherd missed out.

18.6 - FOUR: Top-edge goes for a boundary over fine-leg.

Khaleel Ahmed has had a good IPL season, picking up 14 wickets prior to this match. However, he entered the record books for the wrong reasons thanks to Romario Shepherd's scintillating knock.

Shepherd wasn't done there. He smashed 20 more runs in the final over off Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, completing a swashbuckling 14-ball half-century, the fastest of IPL 2025, and the joint-second-fastest in IPL history.

RCB had started off the innings well as Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli cracked half-centuries. But the carnage by Shepherd ensured that they posted a total of 213 despite a slump mid-innings.