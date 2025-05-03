Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a light-hearted moment with former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri during toss time against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). MS Dhoni had opted to bowl after winning the toss in a packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, when his former coach Shastri asked whether CSK had any plans to control RCB's aggressive powerplay batting. Dhoni dropped a cheeky one-line response to Shastri's question, refusing to give away his cards ahead of a high-profile match.

"Let it be plans, Ravi bhai," Dhoni said during the toss.

As it turned out, RCB's openers did put up an aggressive display with the bat. Englishman Jacob Bethell smashed a half-century on only his second-ever IPL match, slamming 55 off 33 balls. RCB stalwart Virat Kohli was even quicker, making 62 off his 33 balls.

CSK were unable to curb RCB's batters in the powerplay, as Kohli and Bethell piled up 71 runs in the powerplay.

CSK pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj were taken to the cleaners by Salt and Bethell in the powerplay.

"We want to make the most of the last four games we have got. Try to look into next year and which individual will fit into what role. Yes we want to win games but getting the most of the four games is important," said Dhoni, speaking to Shastri at the toss.

CSK have endured arguably their worst-ever IPL season in 2025, and entered the match against RCB having won just two out of their ten matches. It is form that has seen the usually consistent side Dhoni was appointed CSK captain midway through the tournament, after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

The team in yellow have particularly disappointed with the bat, with experienced players like Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda and even stalwarts like Ravindra Jadeja failing to make a consistent contribution.

Mid-season arrivals Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis have shown glimpses of potential with the bat, and could earmark a transition in approach for CSK. They are likely to be retained and made key players by the franchise in seasons to come.

On the bowling front, Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed have been the sole shining lights, with both picking up more than 12 wickets in this season. Ravichandran Ashwin could be let go by the franchise after being bought for Rs 9.75 crore but disappointing.