What was supposed to be a glorious moment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has turned into its darkest after what happened a day after the side's first-ever IPL title win. After ending an 18-year drought, RCB received a hero's welcome in Bengaluru but the fanfare turned disastrous as 11 people lost their lives while close to 50 were injured. Four people have been arrested in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. According to the police, Nikhil Sosale, a top marketing official of the RCB, was among those arrested. He was on his way to Mumbai when he was arrested from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, at around 6.30am.

BCCI is now thinking to introduce guidelines for victory celebrations. "At some stage BCCI will have to do something. We cannot be a silent spectator," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz.

"It was a private affair of RCB but we at the BCCI are responsible for cricket in India and we will try to ensure such incidents do not recur in future."

Earlier, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir said that road shows should not be held at all after such victories.

"I think the lives of people are far more important and I will continue to say. We can be a little bit careful of not holding these kinds of roadshows and can probably have them closed doors or something like this in a stadium," India coach Gautam Gambhir said.

"When I used to play, I didn't believe much in roadshows. I don't believe in them today and I don't believe in them in the future. Winning is important, celebrations are important, but more important than that is the life of any person. So if we are not prepared, or if we cannot handle the crowd in that way, then might as well these roadshows should not take place."

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana expressed her grief at the death of 11 people in a stampede on Wednesday near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mandhana posted on her Instagram account, "Heartbroken to hear about the lives lost in Bengaluru. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones. Please stay safe, everyone."