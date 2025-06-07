Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam have tendered their resignations 'owning moral responsibility' of the stampede that took place near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 title celebration. For the first time in IPL's 18-year history, RCB won the trophy but its taste turned sour after stampedes at the celebration parade killed 11 and injured close to 50. After the team's maiden IPL title celebrations in Bengaluru took a tragic turn, resulting in the deaths of 11 fans, the police have made four arrests in the case. Among those four people arrested is the franchise's marketing head, Nikhil Sosale.

After that comes these high-profile resignations.

"This is to inform that due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days and though our role was very limited, but owing moral responsibility, we wish to state that last night we have tendered our resignation to our respective posts as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, by way of a letter dated 06.06.2025 to the President of Karnataka State Cricket Association. This is for your information. A. Shankar E.S. Jairam," a statement

IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations . Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co. leading to complete chaos and eventually a stampede that caused the death of 11 people outside the stadium here on Wednesday.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," said an RCB statement on Thursday.

More than 50 people were also injured in the incident and the franchise said a fund is being set up to assist them.

"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," it added.

A magisterial inquiry is currently underway into the tragedy and its report is expected within the next fortnight.

RCB has drawn widespread criticism for going ahead with the victory celebrations just a day after winning the trophy, denying the administration and police authorities enough time to arrange adequate security needed for an event of such magnitude.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has already questioned the lapses in arrangement on Wednesday and also stressed on the need for proper co-ordination between the franchise, the police and the district administration for smooth conduct of such a programme.

He cited the seamless victory parade in Mumbai, which drew lakhs on to the streets, after India's T20 World Cup triumph last year as a case in point.

RCB's social media team had invited people to the celebrations with a social media post but later withdrew it after the Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that it would be difficult to allow a victory parade given the congestion on the route.

The parade was given the go ahead by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but did not take place due to crowd chaos and rain.

Former India wicketkeeper and Karnataka legend Syed Kirmani was scathing in his criticism while talking to India Today, calling it a "deadly welcome".

RCB's biggest star Virat Kohli, who attended the festivities, said that he was left "gutted" by what transpired outside the stadium.

With ANI inputs