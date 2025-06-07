Fans around the world whole-heartedly celebrated Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in IPL 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise, who enjoys a large fan base across India, defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the summit clash in Ahmedabad to clinch their maiden IPL title. The 18-year-long wait finally came to an end for the team as well as the fans. The moment when RCB sealed the win over PBKS, star batter Virat Kohli completely failed to hide his tears and joyously lived every moment of his team's triumph.

RCB's title win triggered wild celebrations all over the country and one such example went viral on social media, where a fan was seen applying 'blood tilak' on Virat Kohli's poster.

In a video going viral on social media, a big Virat Kohli and RCB fan was see slitting his writ with a sharp object. As the blood started pouring out of his hand, he took some and applied it as tilak on Kohli's poster.

The video went viral on X (formerly Twitter) like a wildfire as the users gave mixed reactions to the fan's wild act.

Kohli ke liye Kitna Prem Hai is Insan ke Dil mein Jo Apne khoon Se Tilak kar raha hai — Anni yadav (@AnniYadav040) June 6, 2025

itna zyada obsession bhi galat hai tbh — vish (@Vishaaakhaaa) June 7, 2025

This isn't fandom. This is Final Destination: Cricket Edition.



Fans life matters..

Be inspired, not obsessed. — SumitM (@SumitM_X) June 6, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, RCB received a hero's welcome in Bengaluru but the fanfare turned disastrous as 11 people lost their lives while close to 50 were injured.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. According to the police, Nikhil Sosale, a top marketing official of the RCB, was among those arrested. He was on his way to Mumbai when he was arrested from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, at around 6.30am.

BCCI is now thinking to introduce guidelines for victory celebrations. "At some stage BCCI will have to do something. We cannot be a silent spectator," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz.

"It was a private affair of RCB but we at the BCCI are responsible for cricket in India and we will try to ensure such incidents do not recur in future."