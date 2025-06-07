West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has reacted to Virat Kohli's comment of putting Test cricket above Indian Premier League title. Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bengaluru won its first-ever trophy in 18 seasons after defeating Punjab Kings in the recently-concluded final. The star player clinched his maiden IPL trophy despite playing for the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008. While it was a big achievement for Kohli, he still termed Test cricket "five levels" above that moment. "This moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket. So I would just urge the youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect," said Kohli after RCB won the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3.

While reacting to Kohli's comment, Russell pointed out the reason what he believes propels the players from big cricketing nations to play Test cricket. The 37-year-old all-rounder, who has prioritised franchise cricket over international assignments, is set to return to the West Indies line-up for first time in around six months during the T20I series against England.

"I think when you're from India, Australia, England, those places where they look after their Test players, it's totally different to being from West Indies," Russell told The Guardian.

"Those guys get lucrative central contracts to play Test cricket and play on the biggest stages, of course they want to play. West Indians? You might play 50 or 100 Tests, and you know, after you retire, there's not much to show for it."

Russell, a veteran cricketer who has featured in 56 ODIs, 83 T20Is and 551 T20s, has played only one Test match for Windies. His only appearance in West Indies whites came in 2010.

"I was basically pushed out of the Test set-up. They saw me as more of a white-ball player and that was that," said Russell.

"Honestly? No. I believe in Test cricket, but at the end of the day, I'm a professional. It wasn't part of my journey. I have no regrets because it wasn't me that turned my back," he added.