Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, is reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as a contestant. Anaya, who underwent gender transformation surgery, is on a journey as a transgender athlete. Anaya works as a graphic designer and an actor who is also an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In the past, Anaya made headlines by sharing her transformation journey that was filled with several obstacles. Now, Anaya is set to take a big step forward by entering the house of Bigg Boss.

According to a report in ETimes, Anaya is set to be one of the contestants in the new season of Bigg Boss, starting August 24. Seen as a candid social media personality, Anaya does add a unique flavour to the category of contestants in the Bigg Boss house. As a contestant in the Bigg Boss house, Anaya can be expected to share more stories from her world as an aspiring cricketer and a transgender athlete.

In a social media post, Anaya had also revealed that she is now eligible to participate in women's cricket.

"For the first time, I'm sharing the scientific report that documents my journey as a trans woman athlete. Over the past year, I've undergone structured physiological assessments after starting hormone therapy. This report captures the real, measurable impact of my transition not opinions, not assumptions, but data," Anaya can be heard saying in a video.

"I'm submitting this to the BCCI and ICC, with full transparency and hope. My only intention is to start a conversation based on facts not fear. To build space, not divide it. Whether you agree or not, thank you for witnessing," she added.

"Science kehta hai main women's cricket ke liye eligible hoon. Ab sawaal yeh hai kya duniya tayyar hai sach sunne ke liye? (Science says I am eligible for women's cricket. Now, the question is whether the world ready to accept the truth?" Anaya captioned the video.

The coming months are expected to be quite intriguing for Anaya.