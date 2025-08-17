Arjun Tendulkar made the entire social media go crazy after the news of his engagement with Saaniya Chandok went viral. Son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun is a part of Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL, where he made his debut in 2023. On the other hand, Saaniya is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is famous for its services in hospitality and food industries. They are the owners of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

What is Arjun Tendulkar's net worth?

The greatness and the rich influence of Sachin is not new for the fans but it also worth noting that Arjun also has a net-worth of crores.

Being a part of Mumbai Indians since 2021, Arjun has accumulated Rs 1 crore 40 lakh from his contract. In 2021, he was picked by the five-time champions for Rs 20 lakh. In 2023, he was bought by MI for Rs 30 lakh.

Apart from IPL, Arjun plays for Goa in domestic cricket. The pacer represents Goa in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Through domestic cricket, Arjun earns around Rs 10 lakh annually. In total, Arjun's net worth is around 22 crore, as per a report by News18.

Arjun also enjoys the rich lifestyle, given to him by his family. He resides in the Mumbai mansion with his family, owned by Sachin, which was bought in 2007 for Rs 39 crore.

Notably, Arjun is a left-arm pacer, who could also add valuable contributions with the bat. The bowler plays for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

Arjun has played 24 T20s, scalping 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs. He has featured in 18 one-dayers (List A), picking 25 wickets and scoring 102 runs.

The fast bowler has also played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches in the season. He picked three wickets in it. In the next season, Arjun could play just one game and remained wicketless in it.