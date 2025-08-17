In a massive boost for the Indian cricket team, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Asia Cup, claimed a report. The continental event is set to be played from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates. Bumrah's workload management has been the subject of discussion these days. The player skipped two of the five Test matches in the recently-concluded series in England to keep himself away from injury. Notably, Bumrah played all the five Tests during the India-Australia Test series 2024/25 and ended up being injured and miss three months of action subsequently.

As per the latest report, the player will be in action for India in Asia Cup 2025. "Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week," wrote The Indian Express quoting a source.

Bumrah had a impressive show in England, picking up 14 wickets in the three matches he played. His best bowling figures in the series were 5 for 74.

While he has excelled in every format, India will be needing the right-arm pacer badly in the Asia Cup which will have T20 matches. Bumrah's ability to stay economical while picking up crucial wickets is what makes him special in the shortest format of the game.

Ahead of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel's meeting to pick India's Asia Cup squad, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also been cleared to play the tournament, as per a PTI report. He has passed his fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the agency said.

The swashbuckling batter, who last featured in the IPL and was adjudged Player-of-the-Series, had undergone surgery for a sports hernia in the lower-right abdomen in Munich, Germany, in June. "Fitness tests are mandatory before Return to Play (RTP) post-surgery. Surya has cleared the fitness test," a BCCI source told PTI.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a stellar IPL season, scoring 717 runs and was only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score over 600 runs for Mumbai Indians in a season.

In the Asia Cup, India are scheduled to open their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, while the marquee fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan is slated on September 14, both in Dubai.

(With PTI Inputs)