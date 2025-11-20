The Indian men's cricket team won a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title in September this year. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side clinched the trophy after registering a thrilling five-wicket win over their arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. The match went down to the wire as India chased down a 147-run target with just two balls to spare. Former India batter Aakash Chopra said that Shubman Gill, who was dismissed for a 10-ball 12 in the summit clash, should have scored more in that game. He shared his opinion while talking about the role of the right-handed batter in India's T20I team.

While Gill failed with the bat, left-handed batter Tilak Varma rose to the occasion and scored a match-winning 69 not out to take India home.

"Shubman Gill was being prepared for a 150-run match, like the 2025 Asia Cup final. Shubman not scoring runs in that match is a problem. I am not that bothered by what happens around it because he has been hired for that one job. All the others are strokemakers; they don't have another gear, but you have," Chopra said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

"If you look at multi-nation tournaments, the 2022 T20 World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Asia Cup, you won't find 200-plus scores. You talk about 250-300 in bilaterals, but a team rarely does that in an ICC event because everyone plays with fear," he added.

Gill's performance for India in T20Is has been under the scanner. The right-handed batter was included into the set-up right before the Asia Cup this year. It was a return to the format for Gill after a gap of more than one year. He was named India's vice-captain and replaced Sanju Samson as an opener to join Abhishek Sharma. The wicketkeeper was pushed down the order in batting and that put Gill under further scrunity.

To add to Gill's troubles, his returns as India's T20I opener have not been that good this year. He has managed to score just 259 runs in 12 matches at an average of 28.77.