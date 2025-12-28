India batter Smriti Mandhana on Sunday achieved a massive world record during the 4th T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. The 29-year-old registered 10,000 runs in international women's cricket, becoming the fastest woman to achieve the milestone. She went past former India captain Mithali Raj on the elite list, reaching the milestone in just 280 innings. Mithali, on the other hand, took 291 innings to do so. Prior to this contest, Mandhana had scored 9,973 runs in international cricket.

Fastest to 10,000 Women International runs (By Innings)

281 - Smriti Mandhana*

291 - Mithali Raj

308 - Charlotte Edwards

314 - Suzie Bates

On Sunday, Mandhana slammed a half-century after India were put into bat by Sri Lanka.

During the 1st T20I, Mandhana scripted history as she became the first Indian to hit 4000 runs in Women's T20I cricket.

Mandhana, who scored 25 runs during the opening T20I of the five-match series, also became the second woman to reach the landmark of 4000 runs in T20Is after New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4716 runs).

Additionally, Mandhana was also the quickest to do so in terms of balls taken (3227) than Bates, who took 3675 balls to reach the 4000 runs milestone.

India came into the contest with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

