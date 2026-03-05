International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 ambassador Rohit Sharma were among the several prominent personalities present at the Wankhede Stadium for the tournament's semi-final contest between defending champions India and England. Dhoni was seen enjoying the game from the VVIP box along with his wife, Sakshi, while Rohit was also seen sharing a hug with the veteran Chennai Super Kings cricketer. Notably, Rohit was accompanied by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Several Bollywood celebrities were also in attendance at the iconic venue for the crucial knockout fixture. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimri, Ranbir Kapoor, and his wife and actress Alia Bhatt, along with their child Raha, were among those spotted in the stands. Sitting next to KL Rahul was his brother-in-law, actor Ahaan Shetty.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani was also spotted cheering for Team India with members of her family - Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

The Men in Blue had a memorable outing with the bat, as Sanju Samson carried his form from the previous game against the West Indies and notched up a brilliant 42-ball 89 to provide his side with a fiery start. Ishan Kishan's powerful 39, Shivam Dube's 43, Tilak Varma's quick-fire seven-ball 21, and Hardik Pandya's 12-ball 27-run cameo helped the hosts put up a competitive 254-run total on the board.

This marked India's highest total by any team in a T20 World Cup knockout game and the fourth-highest total overall in a T20 World Cup match