Sanju Samson's dream run continued in the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final. Just like his 97* against West Indies in India's last Super 8 match, Samson unleashed carnage at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. His innings included seven sixes and eight fours. Ultimately, Samson fell on 89, missing out on slamming a ton. However, he equalled Virat Kohli's record for the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup knockout match. Kohli's 89* off 47 balls against West Indies in the second semifinal of the 2016 T20 World Cup is the highest score. Now, Samson has matched that mark.

Samson also surpassed Rohit Sharma for most sixes in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Most sixes for India in a T20 WC edition

16 - Sanju Samson in 2026

15 - Rohit Sharma in 2024

15 - Shivam Dube in 2026

14 - Ishan Kishan in 2026

14 - Hardik Pandya in 2026

12 - Yuvraj Singh in 2007

Sent in to bat, Sanju blasted seven sixes and eight fours in his innings. Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (39), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also chipped in with brisk knocks.

For England, Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: India: 253 for seven in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Shivam Dube 43, Ishan Kishan 39; Will Jacks 2/40, Adil Rashid 2/41)