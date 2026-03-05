India opener Abhishek Sharma was on the receiving end of some brutal trolling from fans after his failure in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday. The southpaw was dismissed for nine off seven balls by Will Jacks, with the dismissal extending his poor run of form with the bat in this competition. This was his sixth score of 15 or less in seven T20 World Cup matches. Taking to social media, fans blasted Abhishek's reckless approach after his latest failure, with users labelling him as a 'blind slogger'.

Here's how internet reacted:

They are playing a blind slogger like Abhishek Sharma ahead of players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal.



Can't believe this. pic.twitter.com/RCViAvpdLK — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) March 5, 2026

If any day god gives a second chance utilise like Sanju Samson but not like Abhishek Sharma #WorldCupSemis #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup — Praveen Kumar G (@PraveenKum44266) March 5, 2026

Sanju Samson was dropped as an opener before T20 WC 2026, while Abhishek Sharma was hyped as India's next big opener.



When Sanju got his chance in the WC, he played two brilliant knocks, while Abhishek kept flopping throughout the tournament. pic.twitter.com/0WWiyrqxPH — StarcyKKR (@StarcKKR) March 5, 2026

Why Abhishek Sharma is still in the team? So it's like you play one good match and then can play 10 bad matches and still be in team? Perform or perish. The rule should be Simple. @BCCI @GautamGambhir — Biplab Debbarma, CFA (@Biplab_Debbarma) March 5, 2026

This is how you should bat responsibly, Abhishek Sharma: focus on rotating the strike and mixing in power-hitting shots, exactly the way Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are playing right now. #INDvENG #SanjuSamson #AbhishekSharma #IshanKishan #T20WorldCup2026 — Rushabh Shah (@beingrushabh07) March 5, 2026

Sanju Samson blazed away to a 26-ball half-century as India raced to 119 for two in 10 overs against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Samson and Shivam Dube were batting on 67 and 1 respectively, after Will Jacks dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 in the second over and Ishan Kishan got out for a brisk 18-ball 39.

Samson, who got a reprieve when skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on, was especially brutal on Archer initially, hitting the England pace spearhead for two sixes and a few fours.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

(With PTI Inputs)