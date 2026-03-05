Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen supporting Team India during the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against England on Thursday. The couple was spotted in the stands alongside their daughter, Raha, for the crucial fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a viral video, Raha was seen clapping and cheering for the team in unison with her parents. The wholesome moment quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans across social media.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

Former India captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were also spotted in the stands cheering for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. Cameras spotted the two watching India's innings together.

Sanju Samson slammed a 42-ball 89 as India posted an imposing 253 for seven against England in the second semifinal.

After single-handedly taking India to the semifinals, a supremely confident Samson bludgeoned the England bowling attack including Jofra Archer, who had dominated his battle against the Indian opener in last year's bilateral series.

Sent in to bat, Sanju blasted seven sixes and eight fours in his innings. Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (39), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also chipped in with brisk knocks.

Archer ended up leaking 61 runs in four overs as Tilak Varma (21 off 7) added to his forgettable night with three sixes in the 19th over.

England went with the off-spin of Will Jacks in the final over and Hardik Pandya (27 off 12) put him to sword with a couple of sixes.

For England, Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) claimed two wickets each.

The last five overs yielded 76 runs, pushing India to an above par total.

(With PTI Inputs)