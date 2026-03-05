On Thursday, a news report in Pakistan media claimed that a member of its T20 World Cup squad was reported and later fined for misbehaving with a female staff member during their stay at a hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The alleged incident happened before Pakistan's last Super 8 match against hosts Sri Lanka and is being talked about in whispers in Pakistan Cricket Board and team circles, Telecom Asia Sport reported.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has refuted the claims. "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken serious notice of baseless and fake news aired by ARY News regarding Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza," the board said in a statement. "PCB strongly condemns the broadcast of such unverified and misleading information and considers it malicious and irresponsible journalism. The board reserves the right to take appropriate action against those involved in spreading false news."

According to the earlier report in Telecom Asia Sport, "The top management of Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strongly but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and fined him for misbehaviour."

Though Pakistan won that match by five runs, the team failed to reach the semifinals on net run-rate and returned home in batches on Sunday and Monday.

The said player is also likely to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disciplinary committee and is likely to be punished further.

The report said that Pakistani players and backroom staff have a history of misconduct on tours.

Young batter Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester Police last year on charges of raping a girl on the Pakistan Shaheens tour of England. Haider appeared before a court but was released for lack of evidence, the report claimed.

Pakistan team masseur Malang Ali was also reported and fined for misbehaviour with a female staff member on a tour of Malaysia a few years ago.