The Board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set up a committee to mediate the contentious issues between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Asia Cup 2025, agreeing to get involved in the dispute between the two countries after the BCCI raised the matter during its meeting, a report said on Friday. With both India and Pakistan sticking to their respective positions on the Asia Cup, the ICC Board, in its meeting on Friday, decided that Oman Cricket Board chairman Pankaj Khimji, considered to be close to both boards and having mediated on numerous occasions before, will head the committee, Telecom Asia Sport said in its report.

Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi did not give the trophy to India after the winning captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to receive it from him. Naqvi, who attended the meeting on Friday, remained adamant that it was only he who could hand over the trophy as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the final to win the Asia Cup title. But the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi because of his role as Pakistan's Interior Minister in supporting terrorism in India. After refusing to receive the trophy from Naqvi, Suryakumar, much to the chagrin of the PCB and ACC chief, mocked holding the trophy and taking it to his waiting players, who celebrated as if they had the trophy.

Naqvi had offered the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the opportunity to receive the trophy in a function in Dubai on November 10, which the BCCI rejected and raised the issue on the sidelines of the ICC meeting.

Sources said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, and the ICC Board stressed both India and Pakistan are important members of the cricket world and must address their issues for the sake of it.

"There was no bitterness during the talks on the sidelines of the ICC meeting, and Boards like Australia, England, and South Africa tried to appease both the warring parties. They also agreed to form a three-member committee to solve the Trophy issues," sources told www.telecomasia.net.

Sources said Naqvi was assured the meeting would be held in a cordial manner, which was the main reason he attended the meeting.

Naqvi's visit to Dubai was only confirmed early on Friday after an important meeting of the country's upper house, the Senate, was deferred. The Senate was due to approve an important amendment to the country's Constitution.

