India batter Tilak Varma's 2025 Asia Cup-winning knock against Pakistan will surely be remembered as one of the best in the tournament's history. Chasing 147 in the high-pressure game, India suffered major blows in the powerplay as their top-order batters -- Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav -- walked back to the dugout, leaving the team in a spot of bother at 20/3 in four overs. However, Tilak showcased nerves of steel to bail his side out of trouble, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 69 off 53. His knock was laced with three fours and four sixes.

In a recent interview, Tilak recalled the innings and revealed that he was sweating even before he entered to bat.

"I was sweating even before I entered to bat. India had won both games against Pakistan before that; everyone was expecting India to win easily again, but it's Dubai, it's the final, it's against Pakistan. They had such a good bowling attack, and all I was thinking was: we can't lose this game," Tilak told GQ India.

"I've done this since I was a child, I've done this for the Mumbai Indians, I've made a name for myself playing under pressure," he says matter-of-factly, each word as precise as the shots that flow from his bat when he's on song. "I kept telling myself, I will do it; whatever happens, I will win the game for the country. I was just listening to my heart, not my mind. There was so much going on in my head, but I was just breathing. I looked at the India logo on my jersey and what it means to me. I also knew that God was with me. So yeah, everything went well," he said.

In the thrilling low-scoring final, half-centurion Tilak kept his cool till the end as India clinched their ninth Asia Cup with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 final.

In the final, India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and then chased down the target of 147 with two balls remaining. While Tilak smashed an unbeaten fifty, Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 33 off 22 balls during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.