Continuing the tradition of making a plethora of changes after humiliation in ICC events, the Pakistan cricket team is set for another big shake-up after the early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. Former national captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is reportedly set to be named the new head coach of the Pakistan Test team. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is expected to fill the vacancy left since October 2025, taking over from interim coach Azhar Mahmood, who oversaw the recent series against South Africa.

Sarfaraz is currently in the United Arab Emirates with the Pakistan Shaheens for a white-ball series against the England Lions. However, recent geopolitical tensions in the region have led the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to call off the remainder of that tour, with repatriation processes for players already underway. Despite the disruption to the Shaheens' schedule, Sarfaraz's transition to the senior red-ball role is expected to proceed ahead of Pakistan's two-match Test series in Bangladesh this May, according to Geo TV.

The move follows Sarfaraz's successful stint as a mentor for the Under-19 side, which clinched the Asia Cup title in December 2025 after a dominant victory over India. His leadership during that tournament reportedly made a strong impression on PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, particularly after fans at the event vocally campaigned for his appointment to the senior coaching staff.

The upcoming assignment in Bangladesh will be a critical first test for the new leadership. The series, featuring matches on 8 May and 16 May, forms a key part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Having last represented Pakistan in a Test against Australia in late 2023, Sarfaraz brings the experience of 54 Tests and a historic 2017 Champions Trophy title to a side looking to climb from its current fifth-place position in the WTC standings.

Sarfaraz also remains the last captain to have led Pakistan to an ICC title, that too by beating India in the final. He was leading the Pakistan team that beat India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. But, the task as the senior team's head coach in Tests, is arguably going to be the toughest for him so far.