Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill wasn't happy seeing a 2018 controversy involving David Warner's wife, Candice being brought up again during a podcast. MacGill didn't hold back his frustration and decided to lash out at the podcaster while the video was being shot. The shoot ended abruptly as the host, Andrew 'Menners' Menczel decided to walk out. He has now opened up on the controversy, claiming that MacGill used even worse words for him off the camera when the shoot was stopped.

"Show ends and then he goes off some more. Yells at me, calls me the 'C' word. Storm out the door, and I just say I'm going to release the episode," Menczel said on the incident.

"There's no way I'm going to sit on this apart from the fact that he was yelling at me to release the episode. And you think the way he was carrying on, he'd be begging me not to release it."

"Then he was saying for me to bleep out Sonny Bill Williams' name because no one can hear the ex-footballer's name. What an absolute muppet he is.

"So he leaves, I release it and look, I was fine. I don't mind being called those things. I'm no shrinking violet."

The confrontation escalated when the discussion shifted towards the sexist treatment Candice endured during the 2018 tour of South Africa. While Menczel intended to criticise the crowd's behaviour as "low," MacGill took immediate offence, labelling the host a "f***ing idiot" and "pig-headed" for revisiting the details.

MacGill, who maintains a close personal friendship with the Warners, allegedly threatened to "jump across the mic" and warned the host that he would refuse to work with him again if the segment were edited out.

Despite the explosive nature of the fallout, the former leg-spinner has yet to offer a public apology or a formal statement regarding his conduct. Menczel noted that while the two had worked together since January, he now views the professional relationship as untenable, describing MacGill as a "ticking time bomb" whose temperament made further collaboration impossible.

He further expressed concern over the "bullying" nature of the exchange, noting that such behaviour sets a poor example for listeners, regardless of his own ability to "take a punch" in a heated environment.