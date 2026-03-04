Pakistan's poor run in the T20 World Cup 2026 continued as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals. In the Super 8 stage, Pakistan's first match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain, followed by a defeat against England. Although they beat Sri Lanka in their final game, they were eliminated as New Zealand progressed to the semi-finals on the basis of a superior net run rate. Due to political tensions with India, the primary hosts of the tournament, Pakistan played all their matches in Colombo.

After Pakistan's exit, former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik took a humorous dig at former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton for their earlier remarks about Team India during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In an interaction, Karthik pointed out that despite Pakistan playing all their matches in Colombo, staying at the same hotel and becoming familiar with the conditions, they still failed to reach the semi-finals, showing the team's lack of skill. In contrast, India had played all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai the previous year and still went on to lift the trophy.

During that Champions Trophy campaign, both Hussain and Atherton had claimed that India enjoyed an "advantage" by not having to travel and playing at a single venue.

"I expected Pakistan to qualify for the semis because they played consistently in Colombo, stayed in one hotel, knew the pitches well - and both you fossils complained that this was the reason India did so well in the Champions Trophy. By that logic, Pakistan should have done something in this World Cup," Karthik said, leaving the English duo in splits.

For context, Atherton had earlier said on the Sky Sports Podcast: "What about the advantage India have in playing in Dubai, only in Dubai? Which seems to me a hard-to-quantify but undeniable advantage."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly fined each national team player PKR 5 million (Rs 16.28 lakh) for failing to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, according to Express Tribune. The report also claimed that the decision was triggered by Pakistan's group-stage loss to India.