South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals are here and the first one will see South Africa go up against New Zealand. The two sides met previously in the group stage of the tournament, where South Africa secured a convincing victory. The Proteas, led by Aiden Markram, are yet to lose a single match in the tournament. If they win today, they will advance to their second successive T20 World Cup final. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand are aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2021.

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match take place?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will take place on Wednesday, March 4 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match be held?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

What time will the South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)