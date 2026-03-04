Pakistan cricket is in turmoil after its T20 World Cup Super 8 stage exit. The campaign witnessed some lacklustre performances by the Salman Ali Agha-led side, which was thrashed by archrivals India and England. Reports suggest that the players are set to be fined a hefty sum for their poor display, while the skipper might also be sacked. There are also reports that Pakistan may appoint a new coach.

In the midst of this, a report in Geo Super, quoting sources, has claimed that the Pakistan players have revolted against current coach Mike Hesson. "During the tournament, several Pakistan players are said to have individually approached PCB officials to complain about the coach's behaviour," the report stated.

"Insiders allege that his rigid approach and decisions taken without consultation unsettled the dressing room. It is further claimed that key matters were decided without consulting the captain, with Hesson frequently intervening in all aspects of team management."

The report further claimed that Hesson's behaviour is under review.

"Senior officials are currently reviewing his conduct with the squad and are expected to examine the tour report before holding detailed discussions with the coach," it stated.

"Well-placed sources claim that both the selection panel and captain Salman Ali Agha were unable to challenge Hesson's authority, with the coach reportedly exercising sweeping control over team affairs."

However, Hesson may not be sacked. "Hesson is understood to have signed a two-year contract with the PCB, and the board remains committed to maintaining stability in the head coach's role," the report stated.